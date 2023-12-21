Who's ready for a festive film extravaganza? It's time to pop some popcorn, throw on a Christmas sweater, and haul out your favorite holiday flicks. What films are you watching as you settle in for a Christmas movie night?

In my house, we have a tradition of watching holiday movies each night of December, culminating in our favorites the last three days before Christmas. Sadly, my all-time favorite holiday film isn't one of Wyoming's top Christmas movies, but my #2 favorite made the list. How about yours?

Wyoming's Favorite Christmas Movies, Ranked

Based on search volume, data gathered from casinos.com found Wyoming's Top Ten favorite holiday films. Classics like 'It's a Wonderful Life' and 'Miracle on 34th Street' made the list, alongside newer films like 'Elf.' Here's the breakdown of the Equality State's favorite flicks:

10. Polar Express (2004)

This classic tale captures the magic of the North Pole. Plus, its soundtrack is exceptionally catchy, and you can't help but love Tom Hanks playing Santa and a train conductor.

9. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Santa is on trial, and faith in Christmas miracles is challenged in this classic picture. "Faith is believing things when common sense tells you not to. Don't you see? It's not just Kris that's on trial; it's everything he stands for. It's kindness and joy and love and all the other intangibles." - Fred Gailey, 'Miracle on 34th Street'

8. The Grinch (2000 / 2018)

It's unclear if Wyoming is a fan of the Jim Carey 'Grinch' or the Benedict Cumberbatch version, but either way, the mean, green, Christmas-hating machine is a favorite. Who can forget the tale of an angry old Grinch turned into Christmas' biggest fan?

7. Love Actually (2003)

Love, heartbreak, and the craziness of holiday preparations abound in this beloved holiday film, which features legendary actors like Alan Rickman (Harry Potter, Die Hard) and Emma Thompson (Sense & Sensibility, Cruella).

6. A Christmas Story (1983)

Without 'A Christmas Story,' we wouldn't have the famous line, 'You'll shoot your eye out, kid...'

5. Home Alone (1990)

'KEVIN!!!' - Home Alone is one of the best Christmas comedies in my book.

4. It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

Perhaps one of the greatest films ever to capture the essence of Christmas spirit and wonder. Remember, 'Every time you hear a bell ring, it means that some angel's just got his wings.'

3. A Christmas Carol (2009)

There are numerous renditions of A Christmas Carol, and each of them follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey as he learns the true meaning of the season (and how not to be a jerk...) The most recent rendition of Charles Dickens' tale features Jim Carrey as the lead character.

2. Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell had a blast creating this Christmas comedy, which truly shows. The film follows Buddy the Elf's journey to find his father in New York. Along the way, he teaches friends and family about the true meaning of Christmas.

1. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Kevin gets lost in the Big Apple, but it's okay; he gets to spend the time saving a toy store from some old nemesis and staying at the Palatial Plaza Hotel. This is my second favorite Christmas movie, and I'm glad to see it take the top spot on this list

What's my favorite Christmas movie, you ask? Why, it's Disney's 'The Santa Claus' (1994) featuring Tim Alan as Kris Kringle. I believe this movie has the best depiction of the North Pole and has a unique take on the Santa story that makes the legend of St. Nick feel fresh without tarnishing its legacy.

