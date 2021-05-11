For the most part, Milliennials get a pretty bad reputation. And no, I'm not just saying that since I'm one of them. But lots of the older generation would like to blame them for certain things that go wrong. They're also often the default generation to be blamed, as if there was no one after us (Millennials are born between 1981 and 1996). As it turns out, Wyoming is one of the best states for Millennials to live in.

In a study released earlier this year, Zippia determined that by their analysis, Wyoming is the 4th best states for Millennials to live. That ranking is based on a few factors such as Millennial unemployment rate, Millennial home ownership rate, average student loan debt, and percentage of Millennials living below the poverty line.

Wyoming seems to be doing well in each of the aforementioned categories. Speaking of doing well, the entire western region is doing well. Of the top 10 states to live in for Millennials, 9 of them are on the western side of the United States (west of the Mississippi River).

Here's what Zippia had to say about Wyoming and its high ranking on the list:

A true frontier state. The sparsely populated state is a haven for millennials, with high ownership rates, lowest student debt in the nation, and a below average poverty rate.

North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota finished ahead of Wyoming. Perhaps you may see that as us finishing 5th, but it had Iowa and South Dakota in a tie for third and they numbered us fourth, so we'll take it. In case you're wondering what the worst states are for Millennials, those would generally be near the coasts. Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia are the five worst states for Millennials. No wonder all the 'Boomers' want to move to the coast.