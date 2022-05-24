Good News, Boomers! Wyoming is a Really Bad State for Millennials

Millennials tend to not have the reputation. Every time something goes wrong, it seems like people want to blame the Millennials. And I'm not just saying that because I am one. Older generations like to stick us with the bill at the slightest inconvenience (metaphorically). It's as if the older generations don't realize there are generations after us (Millennials are born between 1981 and 1996). So maybe Boomers will be relieved to know that Wyoming has turned out to be a really bad state for Millennials.

Our friends at WalletHub recently released a study on the best and worst states for Millennials with some of the criteria being based on things like each state's share of Millennials, their unemployment rate, and their voter turn-out rate. There were also sub-categories that were determining factors in Wyoming's ranking on this list, such as affordability, education & health, quality of life, economic health of Millennials, and more. None of these seem to be strong points for Millennials in the Cowboy State.

In Wyoming, Millennials ranked 41st for affordability, 34th in education & health, 37th in quality of life, and 35th in economic health. Overall, Wyoming is the 40th best state for Millennials in the U.S. Conversely, that means Wyoming is the 12th worst (since Washington D.C. is also included in the rankings). That is a pretty dreadful overall ranking.

While states like Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Mississippi (which finished last) were at the bottom of the rankings, states such as Illinois, Utah, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., and Washington (state) were at the very top.

Based on that particular criteria, Wyoming has some improvements to make when it comes to Millennials. The Boomers are likely not too upset though. There's a reason why Wyoming is always high on the list for people to come for retirement. The Boomers probably want to be sure to keep the riff raff out while they live their golden years. The riff raff in that previous sentence would be Millennials of course. Check out the map below to see where other states ranked on the list.

