Heatwave Could Smash Temperature Records In SE Wyoming This Week

Thinkstock/Getty

High-temperature records for the date could be approached or broken in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page this morning [Sept.7]:

''Get ready for a hot couple of days across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle! Forecast high temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the 90s east of the Laramie Range and in the 80s west, with hot conditions expected to continue on Friday. Could even hit record high temperatures in southeastern Wyoming! Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with this heat, with showers and thunderstorms possibly returning this weekend. For the latest forecast, make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at weather.gov/cys''

May be an image of sky and text that says 'Hot Temperatures Expected Thursday and Friday Sunny sunny recordtemperaturesacossoutheatem WyomingforearlySeptember.Showers and thunderstorms are possible weekend. Thursday Afternoon Forecast High Temperatures 93° Bill Location Thursday PM Forecast Highs Thursday 9th Afternoon Record (F) (F) 92 90 92° Casper Year Cheyenne 95° Douglas Laramie 91° Lusk 87 93° Harrison 96° Chadron 1979 84 88 Rawlins Scottsbluff Basin 1988 85 97 Alliance 100 2017 1979 95 95° Sidney 99 94° Garrett Wheatland Torrington 97° Scottsbluff 96° Bridgeport 88° Rawlins 87° Arlington Saratoga 87° Laramie 94 1931 Chadron 96 90° Baggs 1998 101 1931 92° 80 Cheyenne 97° Kimball WEATHER 94° Sidney CHEYENNE'

