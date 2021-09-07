Heatwave Could Smash Temperature Records In SE Wyoming This Week

High-temperature records for the date could be approached or broken in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page this morning [Sept.7]:

''Get ready for a hot couple of days across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle! Forecast high temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the 90s east of the Laramie Range and in the 80s west, with hot conditions expected to continue on Friday. Could even hit record high temperatures in southeastern Wyoming! Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with this heat, with showers and thunderstorms possibly returning this weekend. For the latest forecast, make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at weather.gov/cys''

