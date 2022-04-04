It's that time of the year again. Time to get ready to hang out in the stands during the warmer parts of the year, get some sun and enjoy Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo! It's a Cheyenne tradition and it's a great time to take the whole family out for a fun day of rodeo at the Archer.

If you've not been, Hell on Wheels is a pretty fun, eventful time. They have a couple of different options on how you can spend your time there and whether or not you want to add a meal to your experience, their Chuckwagon is award-winning, so it's really up to you. You can purchase the individual Dinner and Rodeo tickets and you can order the rodeo-only tickets. The Chuckwagon and Rodeo tickets are 50 bucks while the rodeo only is 25 bucks. Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them here.

Here are the dates for this year's Hell On Wheels Chuckwagon Dinner and Rodeo.

June 10th

June 24th

July 8th

July 15th

August 19th

August 26th

So you have 6 weekends of Rodeo ahead of you to see some great local rodeo participants and enjoy a great dinner from the Chuckwagon.

I'm struggling to accept that it's April already, so we only have a short 2-month wait until June is here and we can enjoy Hell on Wheels. I also say a short 2-month wait because this year is blowing by already. March was a long 31 days, but it felt like it went by quickly, so June will be here within the next three blinks.

