Help Clean Curt Gowdy on Wyoming Public Lands Day

The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails will be celebrating Wyoming Public Lands Day on September 25. As part of the celebration, day-use fees to all Wyoming state parks and historic sites that day are waived.

The goal of Public Lands Day is to get people out to Wyoming’s parks and historic sites to enjoy the values of public lands and to become stewards by helping with specific projects.

Curt Gowdy State Park will be having a Clean-up Day to help celebrate Public Lands Day from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm. They are hoping to clean up the seasonal litter in high-use areas of the park and go unnoticed by park staff. Anyone hoping to volunteer should meet at the Camp Russell Day Use area, where you be provided with volunteer park passes and garbage bags.

National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.