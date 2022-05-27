Laramie nestles in a quiet valley between the Snowy and Laramie Mountain Ranges. The Gem City has some of the best scenery in Southeast Wyoming, with our snowy peaks, forests, and stunning sunsets. It's no wonder that so many of us spend our weekends and holidays enjoying the wonders of nature in Laramie's backyard.

With summer on its way, no doubt many of us are planning a visit to Wyoming lakes to escape the heat and get a day of fishing in. There are plenty of lakes near Laramie and Cheyenne perfect for a day out in the sun, whether you're on the beach with a cold one or in a boat enjoying the great views. Check out this list of five fantastic lakes in Southeast Wyoming, plus boating safety tips from Wyoming Game and Fish to prepare you for your trip!

5 Fantastic Lakes Near Laramie Wyoming Check out these five stunning Wyoming lakes located near Laramie and Cheyenne.

Are You Prepared for Boating?

With warmer weather here, the lakes in Southeast Wyoming are bound to get busy. On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department sent out a reminder on boater safety to help visitors prepare for their lakeside visits. Before hopping in the boat, WY Game and Fish reminds everyone of the following rules and guidelines for boating in Wyoming lakes and waterways:

1. Everyone in the boat needs to have a lifejacket available. Life jackets can't be torn, ripped, or damaged.

2. Children under the age of 12 have to wear their life jackets whenever the boat is underway. This rule doesn't apply if the boat has an enclosed cabin and the children are seated inside there.

3. Wake surfers, jet skiers, or towed by the boat must be wearing a life jacket.

4. Motorized boats need to have a fire extinguisher on board.

5. Motorized boats need at least one throwable floatation device on board.