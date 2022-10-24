HELP: The Laramie Plains Museum Lost Something

You know how sometimes we see things outside a home with a "FREE" sign and people can just take them if they want? Well, this was not one of those instances. But maybe someone thought that it was. A wagon that was placed in front of the Stone House across from the Laramie Plains Museum mansion WAS STOLEN.

It may or may not be an honest mistake (being very optimistic here), but if you know anything, or have seen it anywhere, please let the museum know.

It's a precious item to them, so we hope it gets returned soon.

Contact the museum here:

(307) 742-4448

lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org

laramiemuseum.org

603 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie