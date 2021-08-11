A 13-year-old Cheyenne girl who went missing seven weeks ago has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers located Regina Knipper yesterday evening, however, she could not share the specific location.

Knipper was reported as a runaway on June 23 after failing to return home from South High School.

This isn't the first time Knipper has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 12 and again on June 12.

