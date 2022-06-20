We're just over a month away from Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022. That means, we have to start setting aside time for going out to Frontier Park, catching rodeos, eating food at the midway, live music, and more. So, let's take a deep dive into all the live music that we know about for CFD week. This list is subject to change and will probably have more added to it.

Also, keep in mind that 7/27 is Cheyenne Day, so per usual, that day is going to be absolutely bananas and there will likely be more live music added along with street and block parties.

Who is playing the Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows

You've probably already caught these, but in case you haven't, here we go.

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett & John Morgan 7/22

Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams 7/23

Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel 7/24

Kid Rock With Night Ranger 7/27

Koe Wetzel with Jelly Roll and Nelly 7/28

Sam Hunt with Russel Dickerson 7/29

Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane 7/30

What other venues have live music during Cheyenne Frontier Days?

The Lincoln

The Dead South 7/26

Outlaw Saloon

Adam Doleac 7/22

Ned LeDoux 7/23

Randall King 7/24

Double Wide 7/25

Kylie Frey 7/25

Chase Matthew 7/26

Aaron Goodvin 7/27

Confederate Railroad 7/28

Corb Lund 7/29

Jenny Tolman 7/29

Nu Breed & Jesse Howard 7/30

Alf's Pub

Up A Creek Without A Paddle 7/22-7/24 and 7/27-7/30

Rusty Chaps 7/22 & 7/23

Caitlyn Ochsner 7/24

Desert Diamond 7/25 & 7/26

Kip Attaway 7/25-7/27

Erica Sunshine Lee 7/28-7/30

Friday's On The Plaza

The Josephines 7/22

Boogie Machine With Mike Morris(Cheyenne Day Kicks Off At Noon) 7/27

Nappy Roots with Real Deal Music 7/29

