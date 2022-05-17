Here’s Where to Find Free Meals for Kids This Summer
The school year will soon be over, but that doesn't mean kids have to go hungry.
The Wyoming Department of Education's Summer Food Service Program will once again be serving up free, healthy meals.
"We are loaded with summer food program sites from border to border," said Nutrition Program Consultant Amanda Anderson. "Finding a program near you is just a few clicks away.”
For a listing of current sites, visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids
In addition to serving food, the sites often include activities for students to do during the summer including crafts and games.
