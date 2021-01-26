Wyoming’s Graduation Rate Increases for Seventh Year in a Row

Wyoming's four-year high school graduation rate has risen for the seventh year in a row, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Tuesday.

The agency reports that 82.3 percent of students graduated on time last year.

Wyoming Department of Education

"When we work hand-in-hand with our school districts to make sure every student can succeed, good things happen," said State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

"Wyoming continues to set high standards for our graduates, which is reflected in our plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act, and evidenced in the graduation rate increase," Balow added. "That it’s our seventh-consecutive year for an increase demonstrates that our plans, our partnerships, are working."

Eighteen of the state's 48 school districts, including Laramie County School District #2, posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above, up from 15 districts in 2019. Two of those districts had 100 percent graduation rates.

For full graduation rate statistics click here.

