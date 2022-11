Hey Laramie, The Results ARE IN

Phew, finally election season is over. According to the Albany County website, here are the results of the elections for Albany County.

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

REP HARRIET HAGEMAN 4,963

DEM LYNNETTE GREYBULL 4,669

LIB RICHARD BRUBAKER 270

CON MARISSA JOY SELVIG 190

Write-In Totals 229 Total Votes Cast 10,321

Overvotes 16

Undervotes 135 Contest Totals 10,472



GOVERNOR

REP MARK GORDON 6,269

DEM THERESA A. LIVINGSTON 3,140

LIB JARED J. BALDES 341

Write-In Totals 563 Total Votes Cast 10,313

Overvotes 3

Undervotes 156 Contest Totals 10,472



SECRETARY OF STATE

REP CHUCK GRAY 6,563

Write-In Totals 1,172 Total Votes Cast 7,735

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 2,736 Contest Totals 10,472



STATE AUDITOR

REP KRISTI RACINES 7,590

Write-In Totals 311 Total Votes Cast 7,901

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 2,570 Contest Totals 10,472



STATE TREASURER

REP CURT MEIER 7,359

Write-In Totals 355 Total Votes Cast 7,714

Overvotes 4

Undervotes 2,754 Contest Totals 10,472



SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

REP MEGAN DEGENFELDER 5,842

DEM SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR. 4,248

Write-In Totals 77 Total Votes Cast 10,167

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 303 Contest Totals 10,472



STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 9 DISTRICT 9

REP DIANA SEABECK 1,683

DEM CHRIS ROTHFUSS 2,539

Write-In Totals 7 Total Votes Cast 4,229

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 87 Contest Totals 4,317



STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13 DISTRICT 13

REP WAYNE B. PINCH 809

DEM KEN CHESTEK 1,087

Write-In Totals 6 Total Votes Cast 1,902

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 67 Contest Totals 1,969



STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 14 DISTRICT 14

REP BRYAN SHUSTER 1,375

DEM TREY SHERWOOD 1,481

Write-In Totals 8 Total Votes Cast 2,864

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 44 Contest Totals 2,909



STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 45 DISTRICT 45

DEM KARLEE PROVENZA 1,761

Write-In Totals 129 Total Votes Cast 1,890

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 458 Contest Totals 2,348



STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 46 DISTRICT 46

REP OCEAN ANDREW 2,296

DEM MERAV BEN-DAVID 894 Write-In Totals 5

Total Votes Cast 3,195

Overvotes 3

Undervotes 48 Contest Totals 3,246



COUNTY COMMISSIONER

REP TERRI JONES 5,061

REP HEBER RICHARDSON 4,414

DEM PETE GOSAR 4,663

DEM KLAUS HALBSGUT 3,671

Write-In Totals 51 Total Votes Cast 17,860

Overvotes 20

Undervotes 3,064 Contest Totals 20,944



COUNTY CORONER

REP TIFFANY REED 5,162

DEM SALLY KING 4,682

Write-In Totals 26 Total Votes Cast 9,870

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 601 Contest Totals 10,472



COUNTY ATTORNEY

DEM EDWARD KURT BRITZIUS 6,801

Write-In Totals 735 Total Votes Cast 7,536

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 2,936 Contest Totals 10,472



COUNTY SHERIFF

REP JOEL SENIOR 5,234

DEM AARON APPELHANS 5,081

Write-In Totals 20 Total Votes Cast 10,335

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 136 Contest Totals 10,472



COUNTY CLERK

REP SUE REDING 4,749

DEM KAYLA WHITE 5,404

Write-In Totals 9 Total Votes Cast 10,162

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 308 Contest Totals 10,472



COUNTY TREASURER

DEM TRACY FLETCHER 7,275

Write-In Totals 313 Total Votes Cast 7,588

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 2,883 Contest Totals 10,472



COUNTY ASSESSOR

REP CHELSIE MATHEWS 6,003

DEM SHELLEY J. LEONARD 3,835

Write-In Totals 12 Total Votes Cast 9,850

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 620 Contest Totals 10,472



CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

REP STACY LAM 7,801

Write-In Totals 228 Total Votes Cast 8,029

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 2,442 Contest Totals 10,472



FOR CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, FOR A REGULAR FOUR (4) YEAR TERM

YES 7,021

NO 1,618 Total Votes Cast 8,639

Overvotes 3

Undervotes 1,830 Contest Totals 10,472



MEMBERS OF LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL WARD 1 WARD 1

ALLISON CUNNINGHAM 991

MICAH RICHARDSON 1,463

Write-In Totals 28 Total Votes Cast 2,482

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 504 Contest Totals 2,988



MEMBERS OF LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL WARD 2 WARD 2

BRETT GLASS 700 BRANDON NEWMAN 879

Write-In Totals 57 Total Votes Cast 1,636

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 395 Contest Totals 2,032



MEMBERS OF LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL WARD 3 WARD 3

BERN HAGGERTY 873

ERIN O'DOHERTY 1,578

JOE SHUMWAY 1,412

Write-In Totals 45 Total Votes Cast 3,908

Overvotes 12

Undervotes 1,934 Contest Totals 5,854



SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE AREA A

ELLIOTT ARTHUR 1,940

MARY ALICE BRUCE 4,026

DEXTER SLADE CANDELARIA 1,522

ALEX MOON KRASSIN 2,460

PHOEBE NEWMAN 2,699

JEFF SULOFF 1,796

Write-In Totals 101 Total Votes Cast 14,544

Overvotes 104

Undervotes 6,296 Contest Totals 20,944



SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE AREA A

BETH BEAR 3,322

DAN BLEAK 2,196

GWEN CLARK 1,264

TERI JO GILLUM 2,303

STEVE GOSAR 4,217

THOMAS MARTIN 897

CARRIE MURTHY 2,899

SANDI P. REES 2,140

MIKE SCHILT 2,596

Write-In Totals 106 Total Votes Cast 21,940

Overvotes 102

Undervotes 9,374 Contest Totals 31,416



SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE AREA B

JANICE MARSHALL 3,272

STELLA RIOS NOWELL 2,182

LEO SWOPE 2,407

Write-In Totals 58 Total Votes Cast 7,919

Overvotes 29

Undervotes 2,524 Contest Totals 10,472



SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE AT-LARGE

NATE MARTIN 4,088

THOMAS MULLAN 3,354

Write-In Totals 69 Total Votes Cast 7,511

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 2,959 Contest Totals 10,472



FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1

MATTHEW BURKHART 1,540

Write-In Totals 20 Total Votes Cast 1,560

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 790 Contest Totals 2,350



HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEE

STEPHEN C. MAGUIRE 3,595

TERRY P. ROARK 4,615

GUY WARPNESS 3,246

Write-In Totals 110 Total Votes Cast 11,566

Overvotes 4 Undervotes 9,374 Contest Totals 20,944



LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR RURAL

ZACHARY M. IDDINGS 6,826

Write-In Totals 104 Total Votes Cast 6,930

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 3,540 Contest Totals 10,472



LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR AT-LARGE

MANDY MARNEY 6,704 Write-In Totals 84 Total Votes Cast 6,788 Overvotes 1 Undervotes 3,683 Contest Totals 10,472

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A

FOR 5,534

AGAINST 4,133 Total Votes Cast 9,667

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 803 Contest Totals 10,472



CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

FOR 3,402

AGAINST 6,735 Total Votes Cast 10,137

Overvotes 12

Undervotes 323 Contest Totals 10,472



BALLOT PROPOSITION 1

FOR the county sales and use tax for four (4) years 6,236

AGAINST the county sales and use tax for four (4) years 3,829 Total Votes Cast 10,065

Overvotes 4

Undervotes 403 Contest Totals 10,472



BALLOT PROPOSITION 2

FOR the county sales and use tax being permanent beginning January 1, 2023 4,391

AGAINST the county sales and use tax being permanent beginning January 1, 2023 5,580 Total Votes Cast 9,971

Overvotes 4 Undervotes 497 Contest Totals 10,472



BALLOT PROPOSITION 3

FOR THE COUNTY LODGING TAX 7,608

AGAINST THE COUNTY LODGING TAX 2,519 Total Votes Cast 10,127

Overvotes 3

Undervotes 342 Contest Totals 10,472



For more information, check out the Albany County website HERE.