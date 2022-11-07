Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!
Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow.
Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
- Laramie High School - 1710 Boulder Dr
- Spring Creek School - 1203 Russell St
- Slade School - 1275 N 11th St.
- Lincoln Community Center - 365 W Grand Ave
- Linford School - 120 S Johnson St
For more information on voting sites, click HERE.
According to the Wyoming Secretary of State website, effective July 1, 2021, Wyoming voters will be required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. Be sure to bring the correct form of ID tomorrow.
There are many ID options for you to use to prove your identity. Any of the following documents will be accepted:
- WY Driver's License or ID Card
- Tribal ID Card
- Valid US Passport
- US Military Card
- DL or ID Card from Another State
- University of Wyoming Student ID
- Wyoming Community College Student ID
- Wyoming Public School Student ID
- Valid Medicare Insurance Card*
- Valid Medicaid Insurance Card*
However, if you do not have one of the documents in the list above, you may obtain a free Wyoming Identification Card from your local Driver Services office.