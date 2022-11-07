Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie

In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!

Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow.

Polling Places Within the City of Laramie

Laramie High School - 1710 Boulder Dr

Spring Creek School - 1203 Russell St

Slade School - 1275 N 11th St.

Lincoln Community Center - 365 W Grand Ave

Linford School - 120 S Johnson St

For more information on voting sites, click HERE.

According to the Wyoming Secretary of State website, effective July 1, 2021, Wyoming voters will be required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. Be sure to bring the correct form of ID tomorrow.

There are many ID options for you to use to prove your identity. Any of the following documents will be accepted:

WY Driver's License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare Insurance Card*

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card*

However, if you do not have one of the documents in the list above, you may obtain a free Wyoming Identification Card from your local Driver Services office.