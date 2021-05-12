Hilarious Video of Wyoming Rednecks Versus Large Porcupine

Before we do a deep dive into the amazingness that is this video, I have to give you a quick language warning.

Warning: There is a swear word used in the first part of the video.

Okay, now let's get down to business.

This short and sweet TikTok video is titled "Catchin Porcupines in Wyoming".

Get our free mobile app

As someone who has had her dogs wounded by porcupines on multiple occasions, I have no ill will towards these gentlemen for wanting to trap this animal.

Their use of a metal trash can DID cause me to pause, but only because I can't figure out exactly how they trapped the Porcupine in it.

I AM eternally grateful that they decided to video their group effort to flip the trash can right side up while keeping the large porcupine securely inside.

Take a minute to watch this hilarious video, and then stick around so we can discuss some more of the details.

Please tell me that you were laughing at these guys too?

First off their very real fear while they worked to flip the trash can must be acknowledged, and btw we don't blame them a bit.

But it's their insanely joyful pride in themselves when the job was completed successfully that caused me the most laughter.

Their victory screams were off the hook and must have been heard miles away.

As I watched the video a third time (don't judge me) I noticed their hashtags and I suddenly had a full understanding of this situation.

#bighorn

Yup, I think that means these boys are from the bighorn basin, what many locals call "niners" and if you know what I'm talking about...well....you know...