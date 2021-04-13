Ryan Reynolds is back in action in the new trailer for The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard. The sequel takes place four years after the events of 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, with Reynolds returning as Michael Bryce. This time around, the world's best bodyguard embarks on a mission with assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect Darius' wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek).

Check out the first-look trailer below.

For those who got a kick out of Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard, the sequel trailer looks like it promises more gut-punch fight sequences and on-the-fly jokes. Michael Bryce, a decorated and respected bodyguard, is instructed to take a sabbatical at a tropical resort. The moment he finally starts enjoying himself, Sonia Kincaid rips him from paradise and into a life-threatening operation with her husband.

“The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek),” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).”

Richard E. Grant reprises his role of Mr. Seifert from the first movie, and Tom Hopper plays a character named Magnusson. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo in currently unnamed roles.

The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard was originally supposed to be released on August 28th, 2020, but was pushed back to August 2021 due to Covid-19. Lionsgate has since rescheduled the film for an earlier release date, June 16, 2021.

