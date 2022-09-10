Welcome back, Nick Fury.

Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most stalwart stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, based on one of the most important Marvel Comics stories of the century. In the comic-book version, Marvel’s heroes discover that many of their own teammates and friends are actually sleeper agents from the alien race known as the Skrulls, who are capable of changing their shape to look like anyone.

The Skrulls were introduced to the MCU in Captain Marvel, which in a twist revealed them to be a mostly peaceful and benevolent group of intergalactic refugees. But in Secret Invasion, it seems that not all Skrulls are kind — and it looks like they are hellbent on taking over the planet. And it’s up to Nick Fury to stop them.

In addition to Jackson, the series features Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ben Mendelsohn, who was one of the “good” Skrulls from Captain Marvel. Watch the first trailer for the show below, straight from the D23 Expo:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.