How Many Medals Have Wyoming-Born Athletes Won at the Olympics?
Wyoming isn't represented on Team USA for the 2020 (in 2021) Olympics in Tokyo. But, athletes born in Wyoming have competed for the gold a handful of times over the last century.
According to the folks at BeenVerified.com, seven Wyoming-born Olympians have competed on the world's largest stage. Since the 1932 LA games, these competitors earned four Olympic medals; one gold, two silver, and a bronze. Wrestling, Track and Field, and Rowing are the evens where Wyoming-natives have shined.
Ned Turner, born in Casper, WY in 1912. At the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles, Turner placed fifth in the 800 metres, Men.
Rink Babka, born in 1936 in Cheyenne, WY.
Babka competed in the 1960 games, earning a silver medal in the Discus Throw.
Lance Deal was born n Riverton, Wyoming in 1966. Deal competed in the Hammer Throw in four Olympic Games in 1988, 1992, 1996, and 2000. He took the silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta games.
David Zuniga was born in Worland, WY in 1968. Zuniga came in 10th in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 1996 Olympics.
Rulon Gardner, born in 1971 in Afton, WY is a wrestling powerhouse. Gardner medaled in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games. earning gold in 2000 and bronze in 2004.
Monica Tranel Michini, born in 1966 in Big Horn, WY. Michini rowed in the eight at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, placing 4th, and the single sculls at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, finishing in 12th position.
Jennifer Corbet, born in Jackson Hole, WY in 1965. Corbet competed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in the woman' Coxed Fours, placing fifth.
