Nathan Sobey named to Australian Olympic Team

LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Nathan Sobey has named to the Australian Olympic team and will represent his country at the end of the month at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Australian team heads into the game ranked third in the FIBA rankings behind the United States and Spain.

Australia will play the United States on today at 6 p.m. in an exhibition game in Las Vegas. The contest will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Sobey, who plays for the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL in Australia was named First Team All-League this season. He averaged 21.1 points per game with 4.7 assists per game and 4.9 rebounds per night. He shot 46 percent from the field for the season. He earned All-NBL the previous two seasons and was named Most Improved Player in 2017.

In 2013-14 for the Cowboys, Sobey started all 33 games. He averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 26 percent beyond the arc to notch 13 double-figure point games, including two contests with more than 20 points.

As a Junior, Sobey averaged 3.5 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.3 minutes per game to go with 24 assists and 10 steals. He came to Wyoming from Cochise College in Douglas, Ariz.

He also represented Australia in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

