How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie

If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you.

Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.