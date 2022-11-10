The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.

Here is what we do know: Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe commences on February 17, 2023, with the premiere of the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The events of Wakanda Forever probably won’t affect that movie too much — it’s largely set in an entirely different (and very tiny) universe known as the Quantum Realm — but there are definitely a bunch of Phase Five movies and shows that will directly draw on Wakanda Forever’s plot threads and characters the film. Below, we’ve included six of them, and speculated about how those connections could play out.

How Wakanda Forever Sets Up MCU Phase Five Here are all the upcoming movies and shows spinning out of the Black Panther sequel.