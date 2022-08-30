Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie

Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.

Further investigation resulted in 27-year-old Katherine Jones being arrested for the following:

Felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (W.S. 35-7-1031 ); imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both.

); imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both. Felony possession of a controlled substance, oxycontin (WS 35-7-1031) ; imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both.

; imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both. Felony possession with intent to deliver (WS 35-7-1031) ; imprisonment for not more than twenty years or fined not more than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00), or both.

; imprisonment for not more than twenty years or fined not more than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00), or both. Taking Controlled Substance into Jails (WS 6-5-208); imprisonment for not more than three years, a fine of not more than three thousand dollars ($3,000.00), or both.

37-year-old Mark Jorgensen was also arrested and charged with the following:

Felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (W.S. 35-7-1031) ; imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both.

; imprisonment for not more than seven years, a fine of not more than fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00), or both. Misdemeanor Driving While under Suspension.

Both subjects were traveling from Colorado back to Nampa, Idaho.

