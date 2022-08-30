Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From ATV

A 36-year-old Wyoming man is dead following an ATV crash in Fremont County, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 near milepost 6 on Deer Creek Road east of Riverton.

According to a crash summary released Monday, 36-year-old Brice Hayes was riding in a John Deere Gator when, because it was dark outside and the Gator's headlights were not working, the driver went off the road and the Gator rolled down a hill.

Hayes and the driver, neither of whom were wearing a seat belt, were ejected and Hayes died from his injuries.

The driver was uninjured in the crash.

