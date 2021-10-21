I’m Sorry, Cheyenne. Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili

There is nothing like when the weather turns cold and you're able to get a pack of Chugwater Chili mix and add it to your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion, in Texas, they don't use beans, if you go to the Cincinnati area, they add spaghetti noodles. The first time someone gave me chili with noodles in it, I asked for an apology. Talk about bad texture!

Now, I feel like maybe I'm a cinnamon roll purist? I'm not sure, but the only time I think it's appropriate to enjoy a cinnamon roll is in the morning, as a breakfast treat. You can drizzle frosting on it and it'll make your home smell incredible. I mean, even if you didn't want to eat the rolls(why wouldn't you) you could just use them to make your house smell better.

When I moved to Wyoming a couple of years ago, I was more than willing to adjust and learn the ways of living in Wyoming, I mean, I say disparaging things about people from Colorado, roll my eyes at tourists and enjoy my space from people. I checked all of those boxes.

Get our free mobile app

To my genuine surprise, I was tempted with the most challenging task after moving here, having a cinnamon roll with my chili. Yuck. For the most part, chili here is what I'm use to back in my old Kentucky home, but we'd never with the cinnamon roll. I've seen people DIP their cinnamon roll in their chili while they're eating it. This is stuff made of nightmares. I'm afraid to order chili at a restaurant that they'll want to slap a cinnamon roll on my plate. It's crackers and cheese or nothing.

I'm not saying I'm a chili aficionado, but, keep your pastry away from my chili.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now