Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Cancels Annual Chili Challenge

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne announced in a press release that they are canceling this year's annual Chili Challenge that is usually held every January.

Originally, the event had been planned to take place on January 29th. However, with Public Health Orders in place, the large scale event will not be able to take place due to limited gatherings. The Nineteenth Continuation of Statewide Public Health Order #2 is in effect through January 25 and says that venues must limit gatherings to no more than 25 percent of venue capacity.

The event typically brings in approximately 800 people while food is prepared and served by members of local organizations, businesses, and other community members. The two presenting sponsors are Little America Hotel & Resort and Kuzma Success Realty. Attendees of the event taste each and every homemade chili at the event while exploring from booth to booth, and mingling with others. Unfortunately, because of the way the event's run, social distancing guidelines become impossible to follow.

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne want to stress how sad they are to make the announcement and that the safety of each Chili Challenge team is at the forefront of the decision to make the cancellation.

Several events are still scheduled for later this year, including the Dancing With the Stars event held by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne in May 2021.

