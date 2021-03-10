In honor of St. Patrick's Day, here's a tribute to some legendary "Patrick's" from here in the great state of Wyoming.

Nic Patrick - In 2013, Patrick was working on his ranch near Cody when he was attacked by a grizzly bear. After fending off the animal, he walked a quarter-mile into town to get help. He later underwent a series of facial reconstruction surgeries to reattach his nose and cheek.

Edwin Patrick - A driver on the legendary Cheyenne to Deadwood stage, Patrick settled in Goshen County in 1887, establishing the town of Patrick, Wyoming. He also served as the first postmaster for the Patrick Post Office.

Patrick Sullivan - After immigrating from Ireland, Sullivan established a successful sheep ranch near Rawlins before moving to Casper and investing in the banking and oil industries. He served as Casper's Mayor from 1897 - 1898 and was later appointed to represent Wyoming in the United States Senate.

Patrick Fleming - As the Chief Investment Officer for the State of Wyoming’s Treasurers Office, Fleming manages over $19 billion in state-owned assets. The former business professor at the University of Wyoming earned his B.A. in Finance from Harvard and has also worked in London, New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

W. Patrick Goggles - The former Wyoming House of Representatives Minority Whip and Floor Leader is an outspoken advocate for Native Americans who currently serves on the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing POW-WOW Committee.

Ethan Patrick - Heading into his senior season, the speedy recruit from Laurel, Maryland, is expected to start at Cornerback for the University of Wyoming football team in the fall.

Patrick Quealy - The founding father of Kemmerer, Wyoming, was the Vice President of the Kemmerer Coal Company when he named the town after his boss in 1897. The company was sold in 1980 and is currently owned by the Chevron Corporation.

