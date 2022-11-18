Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?

The first dude ranch in the world is in Wyoming

The Eaton's Ranch opened in 1879. It is still in business today where you can live the cowboy dream even in the year 2022.

Rodeo is the official state sport

The state doesn't have a pro football team because it doesn't need one when you have the rodeos we do.

Cheyenne was once the richest town in America

The two largest coal mines are in Wyoming

The Turducken was invented in Wyoming

The Turducken was invented in Wyoming. That's when you stuff a turkey with a duck and a chicken. Meat stuffed with meat stuffed with meat. What's more Wyoming than that?

A lot of Mormons call Wyoming home

Wyoming likes their guns

The first female governor Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming holds a few records.

Ernest Hemingway wrote a few stories while in Wyoming

The first county public library was in Wyoming

Yellowstone has the most geysers

