Information Sought On Missing Wyoming 17-Year-Old

Rock Springs Police are looking for information on a 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Koby Cranford is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and blond hair, He was last seen wearing a retro green/red jacket.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Koby Cranford is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575. You can also message the RSPD Facebook page, reference case number R21-17810.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Vietnam Veteran Comes Home to Wyoming

- Vietnam Veteran Comes Home to Wyoming

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

Have You Seen "Rocket" Traveling Around Wyoming? "Rocket" is the unofficial mascot for Wyoming's Bureau of Land Management. He has spent the summer traveling all over the state of Wyoming showing off amazing camping spots, beautiful scenery, and educating Wyomingites.

- Have You Seen "Rocket" Traveling Around Wyoming?