Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Tristan Badger is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Tristan was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a "FOX" BMX logo, blue jeans, and grey shoes. Tristan is diabetic and needs an insulin pump, which he left home without.

If you have seen Tristan or know his locations, please contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6524.