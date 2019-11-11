Interfaith Collecting Donations For Holiday Meals

Tis the season to think of your fellow man and give generously. Interfaith Good Samaritan is organizing their annual Holiday Meal drives to make sure that even the less-fortunate members of the Laramie community will be able to enjoy a hot meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

An all-day food drive will be held at Safeway and Ridley's in Laramie on November 14th where volunteers will hand out shopping lists of the items they need the most so you can add one or two to your shopping basket. If you are in need of a hot meal this holiday season, visit Interfaith before November 15th to apply.