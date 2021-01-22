Is Josh Allen On Patrick Mahomes Level Now?

Josh Allen's season was pretty phenomenal. He's accelerated his play in the past two seasons to be a legit MVP candidate. And this weekend, he'll have the opportunity to face off with Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback that's said to be the best young talent in the league. But has Josh Allen reached the talent level of Patrick Mahomes?

This is setup to be a fantastic championship in the NFL with Buffalo taking on Kansas City in the AFC Championship and two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will face each other as the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And granted the magnitude of the latter, it's the Buffalo/Kansas City matchup that has the primetime focus on Sunday evening. The next generation of the best quarterbacks in the league for seasons to come, granted they stay healthy, a showdown of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, many NFL experts around the league are catching on to the idea that Josh Allen has caught up to Patrick Mahomes. That inference certainly holds weight to it.

Granted, Patrick Mahomes has won a Super Bowl. Some of the things NFL fans have seen him do on the field are mind boggling. There's no question about that. This is why he's been touted as the most talented young quarterback in the league. But as the great Yoda once said, "No, there is another." The wise Yoda may as well been referring to Josh Allen after the past two seasons he's put up in Buffalo and especially with what he's done in the 2020 season.

When all is said and done, this year's MVP will probably go to Aaron Rodgers. He's more than deserving of it with the absurd stats he's put up for Green Bay this year. And although no one really remembers who finishes 2nd in the MVP race, Josh Allen may just beat out Patrick Mahomes for that spot. Allen even gives Rodgers a run for the award for this season. Rodgers finished with a mind-blowing 48 passing touchdowns to just 5 interceptions and nearly 4300 yards passing (4299) while Allen finished with 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4544 yards passing, not to mention 421 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns running the ball. Mahomes has 38 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and 4740 passing yards.

As Florio says in his column:

There’s a difference when it comes to seeing Allen perform in person...Size, speed, mobility, accuracy. Incredible velocity when he throws. Uncanny ability to sprint one way and throw the other.

It appears that Allen is very much on Mahomes level, and this Sunday, we could find out if either of those quarterbacks will ascend to whole new level by carrying their team to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff at 4:40 MST on Sunday.

