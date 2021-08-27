Thanks to the incredible collegiate career of Josh Allen in Wyoming, the Cowboy State, or at least a good portion of it is now becoming 'Bills Country' (no offense, Denver Broncos fans). And as Allen is entering just his fourth year in the league, the superstar has been named as one-half of the coveted top quarterback/wide receiver duo in the NFL to enter the 2021 season.

Yahoo! Sports ranked their top 10 quarterback/wide receiver duos going into the upcoming season and sitting atop the list, there wasn't a quarterback name such as Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers, or Wilson. But instead, the name filling the quarterback half of the equation was Allen, who finished his 2020 campaign in the top three in the NFL MVP voting while throwing for 37 touchdowns and 4,544 yards while also completing over 69 percent of his passes - all career highs.

The other half of that tandem is the stellar Stefon Diggs, as he enters his second season with the Bills, and seventh season overall. Last year, Diggs put together his best season overall with Josh Allen as his quarterback. Diggs finished the year with 1,535 yards receiving on 127 receptions, which led the NFL and were also career highs in both statistical categories. All that while also catching eight touchdowns earning his First Team All-Pro honors and being named to the Pro Bowl, along with his quarterback.

Obviously, the statistics speak for themselves as to why the pairing was named as the top quarterback/wide receiver duo, but let's see what Yahoo! Sports had to say about the tandem:

What’s stopping Josh Allen from repeating as the QB1 overall this year? Unlike previous “bound to regress” QB1s, Allen’s passing efficiency isn’t a lock to crater. He ranked eighth in touchdown rate and sixth in adjusted yards per attempt. Given that the Bills are likely to be one of the NFL’s most pass-heavy offenses once again, you could argue Allen actually has a chance to progress from his 2020 output. A big help in that area would be a scoring boom for Stefon Diggs. As a matter of fact, he’s due for just that. With just a 4.8 percent touchdown rate in Year 1 with the Bills, Diggs could experience some positive movement in the scoring column as long as his volume stays at an elite level.

And there it is, it's on paper. The question is: Will it translate to the field how it was drawn up? It did in 2020. Will it in 2021? Or will the Allen/Diggs connection be that much better than it's already been? We'll know soon enough...

