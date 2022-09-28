The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI.

When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.

But in comics, nobody is dead forever — especially when you don’t see a dead body lying on the ground. (Just ask Hugh Jackman; we did see his dead body and he’s making a Deadpool movie now.) So it stands to reason we might see Scarlet Witch again somewhere out there in the grand and glorious Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Asked about the potential for another return from Wanda, Marvel’s Kevin Feige told Variety that it was all but a certainty — without actually saying it. “There really is so much more to explore ... we still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics,” he told them.

And what of dumping an ancient temple on her head? You guys know she’s like an all-powerful magic being, right? Here’s what Feige said:

I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.

Feige also noted that he’d work with Elizabeth Olsen “for another 100 years if we could” and added “anything’s possible in the multiverse.” Based on those quotes, I’d bet my condo in Kamar-Taj we see Olsen back in Avengers: Secret Wars — presumably the ultimate endpoint of all Marvel’s current multiversal shenanigans — if not sooner.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

