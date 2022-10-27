It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

So when will we see a full-on X-Men movie or show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What, you thought Kevin Feige would just tell you that information? No chance. Still, he’s getting asked all the same — including last night at the premiere of the new Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Deadline was the latest outlet to put the question to Feige, who mostly pointed out that even MCU characters are wondering the same thing, as She-Hulk asked the K.E.V.I.N. robot where the X-Men were in her fourth-wall breaking season finale of her television show.

While he offered no new information, Feige did point out that the Deadpool/Wolverine movie is officially in the works. And, he added, “We’re getting close.”

Of course, no one but the folks at the Wakanda Forever premiere have seen the new Black Panther; for all we know, the X-Men are all over the movie. Even if they’re not, the film does for sure feature at least one mutant — Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, whose character is often referred to as “the first mutant” in the entire Marvel Universe. (He debuted in the first issue of Marvel Comics in 1939.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11. Deadpool 3 with Wolverine is currently scheduled for release on November 8, 2024. So the real question is: Will be see more X-Men in the MCU before then?