The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens not to fall for a phone scam that's making the rounds.

According to a recent Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy with the agency is calling people telling them they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller then offers to accept payment in exchange for doing away with the warrant.

"Please do not make any bond payments over the phone," the post reads. "We at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office would never request payments over the phone for a warrant to be taken care of."

The sheriff's office urges anyone who receives a call like this to hang up.

