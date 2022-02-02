Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens not to fall for a scam that is making the rounds.

According to an agency Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy with the Civil Division is calling people and threatening legal action if they are not paid.

"Deputies may contact you in reference to a civil paper that needs to be served but will never ask that you pay a fine or fee in exchange, in lieu or to defer any civil service, warrant or criminal charge," the post reads.

Citizens with questions or concerns about these types of calls are encouraged to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 and ask to speak to a deputy.

