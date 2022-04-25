Jake Owen will return to the road this summer. He has just announced his headlining Up There Down Here Tour, a tour of more than 30 dates that kicks off May 5 in Troy, Ohio, and continues through the beginning of October.

“Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that,” Owen says of his upcoming run.

The tour takes its name from his newest song, "Up There Down Here," which he put out in March. That track is the latest in a string of new releases from Owen, who dropped "Fishin' on a River." Before the new year, he also released two more previews of an upcoming album: "Drunk on a Boat" and his current single, "Best Thing Since Backroads."

Leading up to the launch of the Up there Down Here Tour, Owen will keep the new music coming. He's been teasing a new song called "1x1" on his socials, and it'll be out on Friday.

Meanwhile, tickets for all the dates on Owen's tour are on sale now. Each stop will feature an as-yet-unannounced supporting act.

Jake Owen's 2022 Up There Down Here Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

May 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

May 7 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ HSV Amphitheater

May 20 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

May 21-- Waskom, Texas @ Guns & Horses Festival

May 27 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias

May 28 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field

May 29 -- Vail, Colo. @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

June 16 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 17 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Festival

June 23 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ KEGS Canalside Outdoors

July 1 -- Duluth, Minn. @ Bayfront Festival Park

July 2 -- Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ Music on the Mountain

July 14 -- Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair

July 15 -- Topeka, Kan. @ Country Stampede

July 22 -- Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses

July 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

July 24 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 31 -- Quincy, Wash. @ Watershed Festival

Aug. 13 -- Fontana, Calif. @ Tailgate Fest

Aug. 14 -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 -- Put-in-Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay

Aug. 26 -- Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill

Aug. 27 -- Cedarburg. Wis. @ Country in the Burg

Sept. 1 -- Decatur, Ill. @ Decatur Amphitheater

Sept. 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 3 -- Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Selbyville, Del. @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 16 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert

Sept. 17 -- Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

Sept. 22 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 -- East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Oct. 1 -- Buford, Ga. @ City of Buford Fall Concert