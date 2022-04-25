Oh No! This Is What Wyoming Mom’s Are Getting For Mother’s Day?

It's the thought that counts, right? Children around the world(probably) are wracking their brains about what they should get Mom for Mother's Day coming up on May 8th. Should we get here a massage? A coupon for extra chores? How about we take Mom out for lunch somewhere nice? I bet she'd really like that, and it'd totally make up for washing your dirty undies for 18 plus years.

The website Zippia went all-in on finding out what each state get's their Mom for Mother's Day. They ran a top ten list of gift ideas in each state and were able to pull data to find what we like to shower Mom with on her special day.

According to what they came up with, Wyoming was kind of cheap, I'm not going to lie. We're only getting Mom a card. That's it. No lunch, no handmade gift, no perfume or mug with your picture on it. Come on, Wyoming. At least send her some pretty flowers, we have plenty of places you can get those that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Moms in Colorado are at least getting a bottle of wine from their kids, while Nebraska is getting Mom a gift basket. I think we need to step our game up to keep up with the Jones's. I think we should make sure we start off the bat with a card, then move on to lunch? I don't know, it just feels like we're lacking here. The study noted that Wyoming, along with Alaska only searched for Mother's Day Cards and nothing else. Ouch.

Let's make sure we go above and beyond for Mom, we have two weeks!

