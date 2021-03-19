Jason Aldean + Brittany Kerr — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

While Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr's relationship began on rocky ground, the two have built a loving family in their five years together. The couple now has two children of their own, younger siblings to Aldean's two daughters from his first marriage.

In late 2012, Aldean and Kerr were photographed cozying up together at a nightclub in Los Angeles, Calif., while Aldean was still married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery. Both Aldean and Kerr apologized for the incident, with Aldean attributing it to alcohol.

Aldean and Kerr first confirmed that they were dating in March of 2014. Aldean’s reps said that the pair began their relationship after Aldean's split from Ussery in the spring of 2013.

"I have made mistakes but I am a better person because of it, and wouldn't change a thing," Aldean wrote on Instagram in August of 2014, in a post telling off his new love's haters. "I'm happier than i have ever been, so thank u to all the people who support us. We are happy and life goes on. It's time to move on people."

Aldean proposed to Kerr in September of 2014, at the San Diego Zoo. The couple got married in Mexico six months later, on March 21, 2015, with Aldean's two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, present at the ceremony.

Aldean and Kerr have since expanded their family with two children of their own: Son Memphis was born in late 2017, while daughter Navy arrived in early 2019.