Jason Aldean’s Alabama Concert Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Ida

Jason Aldean has been forced to postpone a concert that was originally slated to take place in Alabama on Saturday night (Aug. 28) due to Hurricane Ida, which threatens a storm surge, heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes.

Aldean and his band were set to perform at the Wharf Amphitheatre in Orange Beach, Ala., on Saturday as part of his ongoing Back in the Saddle Tour, which features Dee Jay Silver, Lainey Wilson and Hardy as his special guests. His team turned to social media on Friday (Aug. 27) to announce that the show was being postponed.

"Due to the impending Tropical Storm, Jason's concert originally scheduled for Saturday at @TheWharfOBA will be rescheduled to 10/31/21," reads a message on Aldean's social media accounts. "All tickets will be honored for the new date. For refund info or questions fans can reach out to your point of purchase. Please stay safe!"

Ida began as a tropical storm, but according to AL.com, it strengthened to a hurricane on Friday as it touched down in Cuba twice before heading into the Gulf of Mexico. Winds of 75-80 MPH were recorded,

“Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana,” forecasters with the National Hurricane Center stated on Friday evening (quote via AL.com). “Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans, with potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the warning area.”

Alabama was not in the direct path of hurricane-strength winds on Friday, but some predictive models have shown that Ida's wind field could expand to threaten parts of the state, and they are currently under tropical storm watch and storm surge watch.

According to Yahoo.com, the water at Romar Beach has been closed to the public as the storms head toward Orange Beach, and the city is making sandbags available to the public in an attempt to forestall flooding.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: