No, that picture of a bald Chip Gaines is not the result of some crafty photo editor. The Fixer Upper star cut his hair off — all if it! — as part of a fundraising challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The reality television star asked fans to "chip" in (his pun, not ours), promising he'd cut his hair off at the end of this week. That was on Monday (Aug. 23), and by Friday (Aug. 27) he'd raised more than $300,000 for St. Jude.

Video shared on Instagram shows the cut happening. His stylist begins by banding together pigtails, then makes a few precision snips before the clippers and straight razor come out.

Gaines' long locks will be donated to Children With Hair Loss, a group that will turn his hair into a wig for kids going through cancer treatment. Donations are still being accepted for the initiative.

Fans of Gaines and his wife Joanna know this is the second time he's completed Operation Haircut. In 2017 he raised $230,000 — it was around that time he met Bailey, a 12-year-old who was being treated for bone cancer at St. Jude. Now 16, Bailey joined Chip for this new haircut.

The Fixer Upper couple have been dedicated supporters of St. Jude for many years, raising more than $1 million between different initiatives.

Taste of Country and the Boot are also proud supporters of St. Jude. Along with our radio partners, nearly $15 million has been raised in eight years during the annual Townsquare Media radio and webathons. Gaines' fans have long been urging him to cut off his hair, but he's taken the barbs in stride, knowing he's been growing it for a good reason.

Along with Joanna, Chip co-founded the new Magnolia Network, where Fixer Upper is now available to stream.