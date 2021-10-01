Jason Aldean fans know him as a singer who won't back down, and this week he didn't after engaging with his wife's Instagram followers over a picture of the family in anti-Joe Biden T-shirts.

It started on Saturday (Sept. 25), when Brittney Aldean shared pictures of herself and her kids wearing shirts that read "Anti-Biden Social Club" and "Hidin' from Biden." Jason Aldean was not pictured, but in the comments he wrote, "My boy," referring to his son, Memphis.

While many in the comments section supported the Aldeans' statement, others either didn't, or didn't think their children should be wearing political clothing. They expressed as much, and (according to Country Now) things became heated. Some accused the couple of using Memphis and Navy as "political props."

"Watch ur mouth lady," Aldean wrote in response to one comment. "We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is 'great' for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!"

Predictably, that did not temper anyone's mood, and the thread remained an example of what happens when a celebrity gets political on social media, regardless of his or her ideology.

Aldean appeared to still be thinking about the interaction on Friday (Oct. 1), because he turned to Instagram to share a picture of himself in front of the American flag. "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way," he writes.

Aldean took the political commentary one step further by offering a T-shirt of his own, for sale on his official website for $35. "Jason Aldean '24" it reads, as if he's planning a run for political office. "Get the BS out of the US."

This weekend, Aldean will continue his Back in the Saddle Tour in New Mexico and Colorado. Friday is also the four-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which killed 58 country music fans during his concert in Las Vegas, and Aldean posted a salute to those who shared in the experience.