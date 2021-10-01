Several schools in Cheyenne have been impacted by TikTok's "Devious Licks" trend over the past few weeks, and police say they're taking it "very seriously."

The trend, called the school bathroom challenge, encourages students to steal and even vandalize school property.

"Students have been breaking soap dispensers off at an alarming rate in many buildings," Johnson Junior High Principal Brian Cox said in a Sept. 21 message to parents and guardians.

RELATED:

Get our free mobile app

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says "school resource officers are actively working with principals, staff, students, and parents to provide education and communication about the seriousness of property crimes and penalties that may result from such activity."

Farkas declined to say how many devious lickers have been ticketed but says most of the incidents have been "minor juvenile property offenses and disciplinary actions have been handled at the school level."