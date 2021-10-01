Cheyenne Police Taking TikTok’s Devious Licks Trend ‘Very Seriously’

Thinkstock

Several schools in Cheyenne have been impacted by TikTok's "Devious Licks" trend over the past few weeks, and police say they're taking it "very seriously."

The trend, called the school bathroom challenge, encourages students to steal and even vandalize school property.

"Students have been breaking soap dispensers off at an alarming rate in many buildings," Johnson Junior High Principal Brian Cox said in a Sept. 21 message to parents and guardians.

RELATED:

Get our free mobile app

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says "school resource officers are actively working with principals, staff, students, and parents to provide education and communication about the seriousness of property crimes and penalties that may result from such activity."

Farkas declined to say how many devious lickers have been ticketed but says most of the incidents have been "minor juvenile property offenses and disciplinary actions have been handled at the school level."

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: Cheyenne Police Department, devious licks, Laramie County School District 1, LCSD1, property crime, school bathroom challenge, soap dispensers, TikTok trend, Vandalism
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top