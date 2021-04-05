It certainly was a "hoppy" Easter at Jason Aldean's house this year. The country superstar and his wife, Brittany, threw a festive party to celebrate Easter Sunday (April 4), and it was a family and friends affair, with Aldean's sister, Kasi Williams, and her husband, singer Chuck Wicks, in attendance with their four-month-old son, Tucker.

The singer's stepmom, Vivian Williams, also spent Easter with the family, as did Dee Jay Silver, Aldean's longtime friend and tourmate, who brought his wife and their young child. Of course, Aldean and Brittany's two children (3-year-old Memphis and 2-year-old Navy) were there to celebrate, too, as were the country star's two older children from a previous marriage, 18-year-old Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl.

Since lots of children were at the party, the Aldeans' bash had to include a "big kids Easter egg hunt," which Brittany organized with Kasi and documented on her Instagram Stories.

"So, we hid a ton of eggs, but we're not exactly sure how many," Brittany shares.

"We were supposed to count and we forgot," admits Kasi, adding, "Good luck!" in the direction of the Easter egg hunters,

Also on social media, Brittany shared a few snapshots of highlights from the elegant Easter party that boasted custom drinks garnished with pink Peep bunnies and sprigs of mint, plus an adorable cake complete with Easter eggs and rabbit ears. Of course, the kids at the party were the stars of the show, both in family snaps and action shots as they hunted for eggs with their blue Easter baskets.

In recent weeks, the Aldeans have also shared a glimpse into a family vacation they took to Brittany's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

