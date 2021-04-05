Cheyenne Police Warn About Possible Scam
Cheyenne police are warning of a possible scam after a citizen reported getting a text from someone claiming to be an officer wanting information about a case.
"Officers will generally not text you but may call and leave you a message to call back to an official CPD phone number or voicemail system," police said on Facebook.
Police say if you ever have any doubt about the identity of an officer, you can call dispatch at (307) 637-6524 to verify they are who they claim to be.
