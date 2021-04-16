Jeffree Star Involved in Rollover Accident Near Casper

UPDATE: According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star was was heading northbound on Hat Six Road when hit hit some slush on the road near milepost 3.5 and crash. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and no intoxication was suspected.

ORIGINAL REPORT: We have received reports that Makeup mogul, YouTube star and recent Casper resident, Jeffree Star was involved in a rollover accident near Casper Friday morning. We have confirmed that Jeffree is currently being treated at Wyoming Medical Center.

Get our free mobile app

A person close to Jeffree sent us a tip that he hit a patch of black ice in his brand new Rolls Royce before rolling over several times. Star's best friend, Daniel was also in the vehicle as a passenger.

Wyoming Medical Center told 104.7 KISS-FM that he is in stable condition.

This story be story will be updated as more information becomes available.