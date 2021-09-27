Deadly Passenger Train Derailment in Montana

Federal investigators are on the scene of Saturday's deadly train derailment in Montana trying to determine the cause. The accident caused 3 deaths and the latest figures show up to 50 injured. The train was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when it jumped the tracks in a rural part of the state.

Passengers described a “gory” scene after eight of the train’s cars flipped over.

A witness to the derailment saw a "wall of dust" over 100 feet high.

“I started looking at that, wondering what it was and then I saw the train had tipped over and derailed." ~ witness Trevor Fossen

The Amtrak was carrying about 141 passengers and 16 crew members.

Source: Associated Press

