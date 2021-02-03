Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died last November, and the series aired his final recorded episodes in early 2021. Still, the show has yet to name an official, permanent replacement for Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! since the syndicated version first premiered in 1984. In the short term, Jeopardy! consulting producer and Greatest of All Time champion Ken Jennings has been filling in.

When his stint is up, Jeopardy! will next feature guest hosts from the worlds of television and sports who will each appear in support of a charity of their choice. The show will donate to each host’s charity an amount equal to the amount of money won by the contestants’ during their time hosting the show.

Their are still more guest hosts to be announced, but here is the initial lineup:

The Doctor Oz Show Host Dr. Mehmet Oz

Anderson Cooper 360° Anchor Anderson Cooper

NBC News' TODAY Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Journalist and Author Katie Couric

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker

Actress and Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy! G.O.A.T & Consulting Producer Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards (who, you’ll note, is among the guest hosts listed above) said in a statement that they “look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity.” Jeopardy! airs nightly around the country — you can find your local station on the show’s official website.