When Dolly Parton takes the stage as the host of the 2022 ACM Awards, she'll have some help from the younger generation: Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen have been announced as co-hosts for the show.

Together, the three hosts represent both country music's legends and its younger stars. Barrett and Allen are the reigning New Female Artists of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year at the ACMs. Meanwhile, Parton earned her first nomination at the show in 1970, and she's won 10 trophies to date, plus three special awards: The Cliff Stone Pioneer Award in 2007, the Jim Reeves International Award in 2009 and the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award in 2017.

In addition to joining Parton during the live broadcast of the show, Barrett and Allen will be on hand on Thursday (Feb. 10) to announce select nominees for the 2022 ACM Awards. They'll reveal the details on video at the Academy of Country Music's Twitter page, beginning at 10:30AM ET.

The span of 2022 ACM hosts represent a nod to country's classic roots and new directions, though, the show itself is going through a growth spurt. After taking place in Nashville for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACMs will return to their usual home of Las Vegas. However, they're moving from television to streaming, airing for the first time on Amazon Music Video in a two-hour, commercial-free broadcast.

The show is set for Monday, March 7 at 8PM ET at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.