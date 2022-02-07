Cheyenne Little Theatre To Kick Off Valentine’s Weekend

If you're still racking your brain, trying to find the perfect date set up for Valentine's Day weekend, Cheyenne Little Theatre has a great option for you. This weekend will be the opening weekend for their show, "Don't Dress For Dinner".

The title alone may give you a glimpse of, yes, this is Valentine's Day inspired booking. And, yes, this would be accompanied well by a bottle of wine and dinner before the show. You'll already be in Downtown Cheyenne, so the possibilities are limitless for where you can have that perfect romantic date prior to seeing an awesome show by the hardest working members of showbiz in Cheyenne.

Here's a preview that the Cheyenne Little Theatre put on their Facebook page.

Based purely on the preview they gave, the show itself looks like it'll be funny with some drama. Maybe some awkward humor and situations mixed in? I'll take it either way.

Get our free mobile app

The show itself is running February 11th through the 27th at the Atlas Theater with tickets costing $22 for adults, $18 for Seniors/Military, $16 for students, and $12 for children. You can purchase tickets for any of the shows here. I'd probably suggest doing it sooner than later if you don't want to ruin Valentine's Day.

Cheyenne Little Theatre works really hard to make sure that we're entertained year-round. They have awesome shows constantly and they really are a treasure for the community. Whether you're looking for a Valentine's weekend date this weekend or you just want to catch a great show, there's no reason not to check out this great local feature.

Look How Much Cheyenne Has Changed In 15 Years! A trip all the way back to 2007. Get your baggy jeans ready.